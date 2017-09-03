The Daily Show’s Solution to the Confederate Monument Debate
I finally got around to watching The Daily Show’s recent segment on the Confederate monument debate. I particularly appreciate the suggestions from Trevor Noah and Roy Wood, Jr. on ways to add to public landscapes that include Confederate monuments rather than removing or relocating them.
This first one has a good deal of promise. Yes, that is Frederick Douglass riding Robert E. Lee.
and how about Lebron James dunking on a Confederate soldier statue? #BOOM!
I am not sure this is the kind of creativity that would be appreciated by the Sons of Confederate veterans.
I was thinking of a Confederate soldier surrendering to a USCT soldier, would be good.
That’s funny stuff–thanks for posting.
On a related but more serious note, the proponents of the Denmark Vesey statue in Charleston, SC, wanted the monument to the black revolutionary to sit in Marion Square, across from the towering monument to John C. Calhoun. But the militias that own the park and lease it to the city said no. So, it ended up in Hampton Park, which gets far less tourist traffic than Marion Square. It’s a great memorial, but it would have been something to see Vesey’s visage staring down old Calhoun.
Plan on stopping by when I visit in December.