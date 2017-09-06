Robert E. Lee Takes Another Hit
I think it is safe to say that this has not been a good year for the memory of Robert E. Lee as well as the Confederacy. The Lost Cause is in retreat throughout much of the former Confederate states. Lee monuments have been removed in New Orleans and Baltimore. As we all know, the Charlottesville city council also voted to remove its monument to Lee. Its removal awaits a court decision. In the mean time it remains covered with a black tarp.
Earlier today the city council in Dallas, Texas voted to remove its monument to Robert E. Lee.
This short video offers a snapshot of the reasons given for removal. We have heard these concerns voiced elsewhere and we will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
“If symbolic gestures are good enough for the citizens of Dallas, so be it.”
Surely raising the statue was as symbolic as removing it would be.
While you are at it, here’s another hit for the lost cause: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/09/06/washington-national-cathedral-removing-confederate-windows/638489001/ Let’s wave good-bye to another symbol of Jim Crow homage.