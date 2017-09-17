New to the Civil War Memory Library, 09/17
Update: The official release date for my new book, Interpreting the Civil War at Museums and Historic Sites, (Rowman &Littlefield) is this week. Stay tuned.
Karen L. Cox, Goat Castle: A True Story of Murder, Race, and the Gothic South (University of North Carolina Press, 2017).
[Note: Finished this book in three sittings. Highly recommend it.]
Earl J. Hess, Civil War Logistics: A Study of Military Transportation (Louisiana State University Press, 2017).
Cynthia Mills and Pamela H. Simpson, Monuments to the Lost Cause: Women, Art, and the Landscapes of Southern Memory (University of Tennessee Press, 2003).
Wesley Moody, Seven Myths of the Civil War (Hackett Publishing, 2017).
Richard White, The Republic For Which It Stands: The United States During Reconstruction and the Gilded Age, 1865-1896 (Oxford University Press, 2017).