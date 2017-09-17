0

New to the Civil War Memory Library, 09/17

Update: The official release date for my new book, Interpreting the Civil War at Museums and Historic Sites, (Rowman &Littlefield) is this week. Stay tuned.

Karen L. Cox, Goat Castle: A True Story of Murder, Race, and the Gothic South (University of North Carolina Press, 2017).

[Note: Finished this book in three sittings. Highly recommend it.]

Earl J. Hess, Civil War Logistics: A Study of Military Transportation (Louisiana State University Press, 2017).

Cynthia Mills and Pamela H. Simpson, Monuments to the Lost Cause: Women, Art, and the Landscapes of Southern Memory (University of Tennessee Press, 2003).

Wesley Moody, Seven Myths of the Civil War (Hackett Publishing, 2017).

Richard White, The Republic For Which It Stands: The United States During Reconstruction and the Gilded Age, 1865-1896 (Oxford University Press, 2017).

About Kevin Levin

Thanks so much for taking the time to read this post. What next? Scroll down and leave a comment if you are so inclined. Looking for more Civil War content? Join the Civil War Memory Facebook group and follow me on Twitter. Check out my book, Remembering the Battle of the Crater: War as Murder, which is an ideal introduction to the subject of Civil War memory and the 1864 battle.

Now that you've read the post, share your thoughts.

Previous Post: