Antietam, Gettysburg, Shiloh, and Las Vegas
In the wake of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 comparisons were routinely made with the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Such comparisons were made to place the scale of human loss in perspective as well as the surprise-nature of the attack itself. Both were acts of war. One of the victims on 2001 was my cousin, Alisha Levin.
Like many of you, I am trying to come to terms with the violence and loss of life resulting from the shootings in Las Vegas this past Sunday. As of today 59 people have lost their lives and over 500 are suffering from wounds of various severity. I keep coming back in my mind to regimental casualty counts from the Civil War.
Not everyone was pleased with this series of tweets and as someone who has lost a loved one in a mass killing I completely understand, but here is what I can’t escape. A single gunmen managed to turn a peaceful concert into a scene of bloodshed that rivals some of the worst regimental losses from a single battle.
Many of us make sense of the scale of loss in the Civil War by focusing on its outcome. We argue that the death and destruction was meaningful, even necessary, because it resulted in a reunited nation and the end of slavery.
In comparison, we are scrambling to find some meaning in this most recent act of senseless violence. We focus on the acts of heroism of those in the crowd who protected and came to the aid of others. It would even help if we knew that the killer suffered from some type of psychological problem, but as of today we still have no answers.
What we are left with is just another act of mass violence involving weapons that have no place in society and a lingering sense that it is just a matter of time before it happens again.
A tweet pretty much summed everything up – paraphrase..
“The Gun Debate was over after Sandy Hook. When Americans decided it was ‘ok’ to lose children, the conversation pretty much ended.”
Thanks for raising the topic. Justifications for wars are always sought. You state “We argue that the death and destruction was meaningful, even necessary, because it resulted in a reunited nation and the end of slavery.” And I will agree that the nation was reunited (1/3 unwillingly) but not so sure about slavery or least legally defined slavery. The Civil War may have actually extended the blessings of, for all practical purposes, a form of indentured servitude upon many whites as well as most blacks. The problem in the South was as much a problem with the elite land owning aristocracy as it was with slavery. They wanted a cheap supply of labor (no matter its alleged status as slave or free) and they maintained by ending Reconstruction and establishing Jim Crow all through the South. They used race baiting and other division tactics to keep whites more worried about blacks than about their shared masters. We can’t forget that just 49 years ago, Martin Luther King, Jr. had to hide from the KKK after giving a talk in a small town in Alabama. Just talking out loud.
And of course, let us remember there are ideas that are far more important than anyone’s life or the truth.
I appreciate the comment, but I don’t really want to get too wrapped up in this thread. I am not in any way trying to minimize the problems that were left unresolved with the end of slavery. Needless to say the end of slavery was a significant moment that was certainly embraced by former slaves. Today most Americans acknowledge that the loss of life in the Civil War served a larger purpose. We can’t say that in the wake of Vegas or any other mass slaughter that we have lived through in recent years.
Obviously you meant Dec. 7, 1941, That said, with all due respect, Las Vegas has nothing to do with any conventional war. To draw such a comparison is irresponsible, in my opinion. A gun debate (which seems to be the premise on which your post ended), has nothing at all to do with war. Nothing at all.
Take note how the police handled the recent vote in Catalonia. They have no gun violence there and it is pretty clear why.
I respect you Kevin, but on this post I adamantly disagree with you.
Hi Eric,
Thanks for the correction.
For perspective, I think your tweets were eye-opening.
Thanks, Scott.
I agree, and that is why I disagree with Eric A. Jacobson’s comment above. Comparing mass shootings to wartime violence is valid.
“In comparison, we are scrambling to find some meaning in this most recent act of senseless violence”
There is no “meaning”. An attempt to draw parallels with historical events does not ascribe meaning or perspective to this massacre. Apples & oranges. Living and serving in a war zone teaches you that every day is a crap shoot: One foot on a banana peel, the other hangs over a cliff. Hold those you care about closer, and take nothing for granted.
“Hold those you care about closer, and take nothing for granted.” You’ve just given a parallel between gun violence and war violence. They are not entirely “apples and oranges.” And while I haven’t been involved in a mass shooting (though took place outside my workplace two days ago) I have served in a combat zone.
Nope. Just expressing what I learned and took with me for the rest of my life. No parallel.