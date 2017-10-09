John Oliver Takes on Confederate Monuments
Last night John Oliver devoted twenty minutes to addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding Confederate monuments. There isn’t much that is new here, but there are a few funny moments so if you have some time definitely check it out.
One thing is clear and that is that Confederate monuments are easy fodder for late night hosts like Oliver.
Easy, sure. But it is nice to have all the salient arguments captured in one funny video.
Not new if you’ve been part of the discussions in places like this. But Oliver’s video, admirably comprehensive, fair and funny, is a big step forward in the wider public discussion. And I especially love 3 out of 4 suggestions for filling empty plinths.
Kevin,
Outstanding!
Sincerely,
Neil