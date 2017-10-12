A Civil War Myth That Won’t Go Away
Today The Post & Courier in Charleston published my op-ed in response to Monday’s proposal from two South Carolina legislators, who would like to see a monument to black Confederates erected on the State House grounds in Columbia. For many of you there is nothing new in this piece, but I believe that it is important to respond to elected leaders who choose to mythologize the past to serve their own agenda.
If Representative Bryan and Chumley are sincerely interested in honoring black South Carolinians who fought in the Civil War then they should propose erecting a monument to the men who served in the First South Carolina Regiment.
The timing of all of this is perfect as I will be delivering a talk on the ongoing debate about Confederate monuments in Charleston in a few weeks.
I just visited Charleston and, apart from nearly melting, hugely enjoyed tours on the city’s history, and particularly the slave market museum. I also enjoyed a new biography of Robert Smalls (wow! What a life!). What about a statue of Smalls, as a high-achieving South Carolinian involved in both local and federal government? Sorry my visit didn’t coincide with your lecture.
“I will be delivering a talk on the ongoing debate about Confederate monuments in Charleston in a few weeks.” Would there be a chance something that good, could be posted on YouTube for all of us to see?
I don’t believe that it is going to be recorded.
Give us a list of your favorite books on lost cause mythology!