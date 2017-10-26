Positive Feedback
It’s been a real thrill having the opportunity over the past few months to speak with audience from around the country about the current controversy surrounding Confederate monuments and other iconography. My audiences have been very receptive and I always walk away having learned something.
Last night I spoke at The Royall House & Slave Quarters in Medford, just north of Boston. I thought the weather might keep some people away, but it turned out to be standing-room-only. I could not have asked for a more attentive audience. This morning I received a very kind email from a member of the organization’s board of directors.
Dear Kevin — Thank you so much for last night’s terrific program: for thinking to offer it to us, for a really good talk, and for the fund- and friend-raising it generated.
I’m being entirely truthful when I say that yours was the most enthralled audience I’ve ever witnessed here. I was sitting way in back, so I could literally see everyone, and no one squirmed, no watches were checked, not a single yawn! Instead, heads were nodding, people turned to each other to corroborate your remarks, they chuckled at your humor. You’re a good teacher!
I’ve been following this topic pretty closely, at least lately, but I learned a lot last night, and you raised some new angles on the issues that hadn’t occurred to me before. Plus the social justice theme that ran through all you said was so important.
Thanks for being such a good friend of our organization!
It’s nice to know that my passion for this subject and commitment to sharing my understanding with audiences resonates. My interest in history has always had a strong social component, whether it’s through blogging, writing op-eds, teaching or public presentations. It makes little sense to devote one’s life to a subject like the history and memory of the Civil War without finding a way to share it with others.
I am still scheduling talks and would be happy to work with you to arrange something that is suitable for your organization/community. Over the past few months I have presented at schools, museums and other historic sites and even one investment firm.
Interested? Let’s start the conversation.