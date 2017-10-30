The Confederate Battle Flag is Coming For You
The Latino Victory Fund, a Democratic group released this video ad featuring a pickup truck flying a Confederate flag and sporting a bumper sticker for Republican Ed Gillespie chasing a group of minority children.
I am not surprised to see a video like this injected into the 2017 gubernatorial election in Virginia.
What do you think?
It’s gross, that’s what.
But it is also what happens when Confederate fanboys and -girls have spent years crafting and refining the message that Confederate is synonymous with white, and that people who object to Confederate iconography — no matter how measured or nuanced — are actively working to destroy whites, figuratively and perhaps literally. Corey Stewart should have been swept into the dustbin of political trivia, but in fact he came very close to winning the GOP primary in Virginia, and Gillespie is desperate to get Stewart’s voters to turn out for him instead of staying home on elections day. The Latino Victory Fund video sets an ugly milestone, but it’s on a trail that’s been set out by people like Stewart, Gillespie, Jason Kessler, and Matt Heimbach.
What is gross? The ad or the “anti white” title? Or both?
“Gross” was my initial (and visceral) reaction to the framing of the ad — imminent, hyperbolic fear. It’s almost a reverse Willie Horton ad, raised to the second power. I would have hoped for something better from a group supporting Northam.
There’s no question that some of those yahoos really are that violent and threatening. I just hate the idea that this is getting mainstreamed into political discourse in the form of a campaign spot. It gets coarser and coarser.
I hate it being mainstreamed, too, but that’s happening because some of these yahoos are that violent and threatening. At least one of the white nationalists in Shelbyville was making jokes about Heather Heyer’s murder. I’m sorry that the filth that Trump has unleashed is washing around kids.
(Nitpicking: do people sleep in hijabs?)
“I’m sorry that the filth that Trump has unleashed is washing around kids.”
Please. This is just dumbing the entire issue of race and race relations down to Trump. It was there before he was elected. If nothing else, we are finally confronting it on a national level – really confronting it.
Here’s a revelation. Shelbyville was a joke, and Murfreesboro was cancelled. The white nationalist fury isn’t quite what some people think it is. I live in Middle Tennessee (my daughter lives in Murfreesboro) and what happened this weekend wasn’t on anyone’s radar except for the media looking to stoke a fire where there wasn’t one. Well to be clear, the national media. The local media, for the most part, refused to give those clowns any attention.
Trump is the first candidate to be endorsed by the Klan and neo-Nazis to occupy the White House. Not the start of racism, obviously, but a new chapter. Perhaps you have missed the stories about Trump slogans and slurs repeated to kids by their schoolmates.
Heather Heyer remains dead and these yahoos continue to be violent, so I don’t regard any of these rallies as minor, though I am heartened by the much larger turnout of counterprotestors.
Yeah, and I’m also disgusted that there seems to be real traction now to the idea that the Confederate flag and Bobby Lee are now symbols of my identity as a white southerner, whether I choose them or not. Eff that.
Confederophobia hit piece demonizing the CBF.
If you notice, the person who posted this to YouTube titled it as being “anti-white.” It’s interesting how, for some people (like that poster) the Confederate flag is a symbol of being white. How did we get to that point, exactly?
Unbelievable how these liberal turds can get away with the lies being told about the confederate flag. They have no idea what it really stands for, and for those of you who don’t know, it has nothing to do with racism! Read the history books fools, Sherman was hailed as a hero, when he was really a war criminal, who should have been prosecuted.
Please enlighten us using actual facts. You probably don’t know what one is. You also displayed your cowardice in using an alias instead of your real name. I expect that from people who don’t know history and choose ignorance to prop up their racism.
Real Patriot: I know what it (CBF) stands for…it lead men into battle to help the Confederate Government gain independence to perpetuate slavery forever. Sherman had a big hand in STOPPING that goal!
He made Georgia howl and went where ever he wanted because Dixie stubbornly refused to surrender in order to bring more death and destruction upon itself. That’s criminal.
Nothing says “Patriot” like defending the Confederacy. LOL.
Neither Northam nor Gillespie has personally managed to generate much excitement for the governor’s race here in VA, but the ads, mailings and rhetoric sure are nauseating.
OTOH at least one small positive change happened here in Northern VA just last week, at the end of several years of contentious debate:
Fairfax County school district votes to rename J.E.B. Stuart High
http://wapo.st/2z9O0pM
It is disgusting. It implies to children, minorities, and Democrats/liberals in general that this is what ALL conservatives are and what they stand for. To tar every conservative with the battle flag is a revolting portrayal. Its implication to children and minorities is especially galling.
Gross doesn’t even begin to describe it. And the argument that Trump (since he was mentioned in the ad) has a dirty mouth or posts bad things on Twitter falls right into the category of two wrongs don’t make a right.
Is this really where we are headed? Can we just lie so casually?
So has Gillespie rejected support from The neo-Confederates that agree with Corey Stewart?
Racism is now inextricably part of conservatives’ baggage. That’s quite bad enough.
“So has Gillespie rejected support from The neo-Confederates that agree with Corey Stewart?”
So rather than address you the issue of whether the video is appropriate, you turn it around on Gillespie. Here’s the truth: he can reject it, disavow it, say he hates it, and some on the left will still accuse him, Trump, and people like me of being racists, sexists, and homophobic, etc. It doesn’t matter whether it is true or not. Sadly, many on the left have become the very thing they hate – angry and filled with venom and accusations. At least I will admit that is true of right. Can you admit as much?
Mr. Jacobson – Gillespie is a Republican; a nominee of the party that has embraced racist white southerners since Nixon and Atwater’s Southern Strategy in 1968. Pretending otherwise is just that, pretense.
You may want to wish it away, but it is undeniable.
That’s rich. If you insist on playing this game, let me dig up some gems of candidates like Carter and Clinton (and even Howard Dean) courting those same “racist white southerners” right along with their Confederate flags. Please stop acting as if racism and bigotry is the domain of a single group that you can easily identify to make you better about your understanding of things.