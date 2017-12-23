The Year Confederate Monuments Came Down

There is no other way to spin what happened this past year as anything other than a complete rejection of the Lost Cause and the belief that Confederate military and political leaders deserve to be honored in our public spaces. The removal of monuments and markers took place across the nation in cities and towns large and small. Confederate heritage organizations such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans and even the president of the United States were unable to stem the tide. Here is a recap.



April

New Orleans, LA: Jefferson Davis, P.G.T. Beauregard, and Jefferson Davis monuments removed along with monument commemorating Battle of Liberty Place

June

Orlando, FLA: Confederate soldier removed

St. Louis, MO: Confederate memorial removed

July

Rockville, MD: Confederate soldier removed

August

Annapolis, MD: Chief Justice Roger Taney monument removed

Austin, TX: Robert E. Lee and Albert S. Johnston monuments removed from campus of UT-Austin

Baltimore, MD: Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson monuments removed along with monument to Confederate Soldiers and Sailors and Confederate Women

Bradenton, FLA: Confederate soldier removed

Brooklyn, NY: Plaques honoring Lee were removed from an episcopal church’s property

Daytona Beach FLA: Three markers honoring Confederate soldiers removed

Durham, NC: Confederate soldier removed

Durham, NC: Duke University removed Robert E. Lee statue from chapel

Ellicot City, MD: Confederate soldier memorial removed

Franklin, OH: Marker honoring Robert E. Lee removed

Frederick, MD: Chief Justice Roger Taney monument removed

Gainesville, FLA: Confederate soldier removed

Helena, MT: Memorial honoring Confederate soldiers removed

Kansas City, MO: Memorial honoring Confederate soldiers removed

Lynchburg, VA: Confederate soldier removed from Randolph College campus

Madison, WI: Memorial honoring Confederate soldiers removed

New York, NY: Busts of Lee and Jackson were removed from the Hall of Fame for Great Americans at Bronx Community College

San Diego, CA: A plaque honoring Jefferson Davis was removed from a downtown park

St. Petersburg, FLA: Confederate marker removed

West Palm Beach, FLA: Confederate soldier removed

Worthington, OH: Confederate marker removed

September

Boone County, MO: Confederate soldier memorial removed

Dallas, TX: Robert E. Lee monument removed

San Antonio, TX: Confederate soldier removed

Washington, D.C.: National Cathedral removed stained-glass windows honoring Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson

October

Boston, MA: Confederate soldier memorial removed

Lexington, KY: John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckenridge monuments removed

December

Memphis, TN: Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest monuments removed

The events this past week in Memphis suggest that we have yet to see the last Confederate monument removed. Those of you in the classroom who are currently or hope to teach this ongoing controversy should consult my #CivilWarMemorySyllabus for resources.

I suspect that many people across the country feel as does this 63-yr. old retired nurse who was interviewed as the Forrest monument was removed in Memphis: “I feel a sense of relief. Finally, we can come down and really enjoy this park. And we don’t have to see something that reminds us of our painful past: the lynchings, and beatings, and the selling of our forefathers.”

In the end, that is what this is all about.