The Year Confederate Monuments Came Down

There is no other way to spin what happened this past year as anything other than a complete rejection of the Lost Cause and the belief that Confederate military and political leaders deserve to be honored in our public spaces. The removal of monuments and markers took place across the nation in cities and towns large and small. Confederate heritage organizations such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans and even the president of the United States were unable to stem the tide. Here is a recap.
April
- New Orleans, LA: Jefferson Davis, P.G.T. Beauregard, and Jefferson Davis monuments removed along with monument commemorating Battle of Liberty Place
June
- Orlando, FLA: Confederate soldier removed
- St. Louis, MO: Confederate memorial removed
July
- Rockville, MD: Confederate soldier removed
August
- Annapolis, MD: Chief Justice Roger Taney monument removed
- Austin, TX: Robert E. Lee and Albert S. Johnston monuments removed from campus of UT-Austin
- Baltimore, MD: Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson monuments removed along with monument to Confederate Soldiers and Sailors and Confederate Women
- Bradenton, FLA: Confederate soldier removed
- Brooklyn, NY: Plaques honoring Lee were removed from an episcopal church’s property
- Daytona Beach FLA: Three markers honoring Confederate soldiers removed
- Durham, NC: Confederate soldier removed
- Durham, NC: Duke University removed Robert E. Lee statue from chapel
- Ellicot City, MD: Confederate soldier memorial removed
- Franklin, OH: Marker honoring Robert E. Lee removed
- Frederick, MD: Chief Justice Roger Taney monument removed
- Gainesville, FLA: Confederate soldier removed
- Helena, MT: Memorial honoring Confederate soldiers removed
- Kansas City, MO: Memorial honoring Confederate soldiers removed
- Lynchburg, VA: Confederate soldier removed from Randolph College campus
- Madison, WI: Memorial honoring Confederate soldiers removed
- New York, NY: Busts of Lee and Jackson were removed from the Hall of Fame for Great Americans at Bronx Community College
- San Diego, CA: A plaque honoring Jefferson Davis was removed from a downtown park
- St. Petersburg, FLA: Confederate marker removed
- West Palm Beach, FLA: Confederate soldier removed
- Worthington, OH: Confederate marker removed
September
- Boone County, MO: Confederate soldier memorial removed
- Dallas, TX: Robert E. Lee monument removed
- San Antonio, TX: Confederate soldier removed
- Washington, D.C.: National Cathedral removed stained-glass windows honoring Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson
October
- Boston, MA: Confederate soldier memorial removed
- Lexington, KY: John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckenridge monuments removed
December
- Memphis, TN: Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest monuments removed
The events this past week in Memphis suggest that we have yet to see the last Confederate monument removed. Those of you in the classroom who are currently or hope to teach this ongoing controversy should consult my #CivilWarMemorySyllabus for resources.
I suspect that many people across the country feel as does this 63-yr. old retired nurse who was interviewed as the Forrest monument was removed in Memphis: “I feel a sense of relief. Finally, we can come down and really enjoy this park. And we don’t have to see something that reminds us of our painful past: the lynchings, and beatings, and the selling of our forefathers.”
In the end, that is what this is all about.
Comments
Reggie Bartlett says
Mostly liberal cities ripping them down. And, even better, some under cover of night under questionable legal pretenses.
Man, you gotta one up them “Deplorables” eh?
Kevin Levin says
You just keep telling yourself that. LOL
Msb says
So “liberal” cities don’t get to decide what monuments they want in their public spaces? Or does democracy mean making only the decisions you agree with?
“Deplorable” is a pretty mild term for people who openly celebrate and promote racism, misogyny and homophobia. And that has nothing whatever to do with communities, including church congregations, making decisions democratically. It’s the deplorables who are running cars into people and beating them with pipes.
DBP says
The statues got removed in the middle of the night to protect the removal crews from the violent white supremacists and nazis who consider these confederate dirt bags to be heroes.
Andy Hall says
There’s definitely been a shift in some of the rhetoric and messaging coming from some of the heritage shouters. Before it was, we will defy you and this will not pass. Since New Orleans, though, there has been more along the lines of we will put them back eventually and their noble memory cannot ever be erased. That is a different message, and I think it’s a tacit acknowledgment that efforts to preserve those monuments in place have simply not been very effective. It’s an important, if subtle, change.
Kevin Levin says
I agree. In the case of one of the removals it was the UDC that lead the effort. I wonder if the UDC and SCV would have more success in relocating if they led the call for removal to a more appropriate place such as a cemetery.
Andy Hall says
I have long believed that in at least some of these cases some sort of accommodation could be achieved that would be acceptable to both parties. An example of that might have been the flag at the Sutherlin Mansion in Danville, that before its removal in 2015 flew year-round at the site. Now it’s gone completely. A good-faith effort to reach an accommodation might have prevented that outcome.
But all the incentives for the Confederate Heritage™ folks are to be defiant, uncompromising, and to prove to their fellows that they are more unreconstructed than the other guy. The idea that they’re trying to educate the general public sway broader public opinion is simply ludicrous. So instead of working in a constructive way, they demand nothing less than complete and total victory, and very often they lose completely as a result.
terry says
I once thought that those who write about the Civil War would have a special interest in preserving both sides of the history. Boy was I wrong about that one.
woodrowfan says
it’s not “preserving one side” (eye roll). It’s deciding that hey, maybe these are NOT men that our community wants to honor. There is a difference between “remembering history” and honoring someone with a memorial.
Kevin Levin says
I am not calling for the removal of any monuments. I have said from the beginning that it is up to each community to make these decision.
terry says
I’ve always thought of the monuments as works of art. I hate to see art destroyed, no matter the source. I understand Italy is having the same problem with their many sculptures. Where will all this hate end?
Kevin Levin says
It will end where it ends, but to refer to this as “hate” seems just a bit self serving.
terry says
Yes, I guess I do have a self serving emotion in all this. I hate to see the destruction of art. That statute of Forrest was a beautiful work of art I thought. What sort of an emotion does an individual have to take down a work of art of such magnificent beauty?
Kevin Levin says
Beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder.
Msb says
Are you really arguing that artistic merit should preserve any statue, no matter how hateful the subject or how much the community in which it’s located finds it inappropriate?