Nathan Bedford Forrest Monument Vandalized or Beautified?

This has been a pretty bad two weeks for Nathan Bedford Forrest monuments. Just days after the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest monument in Memphis, Tennessee another monument erected in his honor has been vandalized. The Forrest monument along I-65, just south of Nashville, was designed by Jack Kershaw, a co-founder of the League of the South and dedicated in 1998.

Kershaw’s monument stands out as one of the most hideous and even comical Confederate monuments ever erected. I am not sure if the pink paint ought to be seen as an act of vandalism or beautification.

The current owner of the property has no plans to remove the paint.