Uncivil Explores Black Confederate Myth

I have to admit to being slow in fully embracing the new world of podcasts. It’s only been in the last year that I have learned to appreciate this particular format. One of my favorite new podcasts is Uncivil, which explores different aspects of Civil War memory and other unusual or obscure narratives from the period. The hosts are quite entertaining and the guests are always thoughtful.

Last month I helped out with a new episode, titled “The Portrait,” on the black Confederate myth. Only a few minutes were used from our hour-long interview, but much of it was integrated into the overall narrative. The episode focuses on a former member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who was once seduced by this narrative and Myra Chandler Sampson, a descendant of Silas Chandler. The episode is not yet listed on their webpage, but you can click through in the “subscribe” section and listen on Spotify, iTunes, and the other providers listed.

The producers did an excellent job overall and I thank them for the opportunity to participate.