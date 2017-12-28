Uncivil Explores Black Confederate Myth

I have to admit to being slow in fully embracing the new world of podcasts. It’s only been in the last year that I have learned to appreciate this particular format. One of my favorite new podcasts is Uncivil, which explores different aspects of Civil War memory and other unusual or obscure narratives from the period. The hosts are quite entertaining and the guests are always thoughtful.
Last month I helped out with a new episode, titled “The Portrait,” on the black Confederate myth. Only a few minutes were used from our hour-long interview, but much of it was integrated into the overall narrative. The episode focuses on a former member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who was once seduced by this narrative and Myra Chandler Sampson, a descendant of Silas Chandler. The episode is not yet listed on their webpage, but you can click through in the “subscribe” section and listen on Spotify, iTunes, and the other providers listed.
The producers did an excellent job overall and I thank them for the opportunity to participate.
James F. Epperson says
Thanks for the tip about the podcasts.
Kevin Levin says
No problem.
caleblagerwey says
Excellent recommendation and an excellent topic to share with my students. Thanks!
Kevin Levin says
Glad to hear it. Here is a link to a magazine article that I wrote with Myra Chandler Sampson about her ancestor and the famous photograph of Andrew and Silas Chandler.
Peter Winfrey says
I’ve really enjoyed Uncivil (I’d say its my favorite new podcast of this year), and as I was listening to this episode, I thought “Kevin Levin would be a great person to talk about this topic” and there you were. Good stuff.
Kevin Levin says
Thanks, Peter. Glad to hear you enjoyed it.
Steve Bunker says
Kevin, congrats on your upcoming book on the myth of the Black Confederates. Of course this will not move the crowd that thinks “Gone With the Wind” is a documentary, but it adds to the historical body of knowledge and is ultimately, an act of justice. Bravo! I have tried to comment before but the comments would not go through without a URL, (whatever that is). I’m not far away(Maine) so maybe we will eventually meet. I’m with the Chamberlain CWRT in Brunswick, Me.
Kevin Levin says
Hi Steve,
I definitely didn’t write this book for the neo-Confederate crowd. Certainly there are people who will hold to their position on this issue come hell or high water, but there is a much larger audience that is genuinely interested in the subject. Unfortunately, there is no book-length study that covers the role of slaves in the Confederate army and the broader story of how they eventually were turned into soldiers.
I spoke at the Chamberlain CWRT a few years ago.
Karen L. Cox says
I think it’s excellent. Congrats!
Kevin Levin says
Thanks, Karen.