Robert E. Lee Barred From Lee Chapel
Those of you who have followed the antics of the Virginia Flaggers over the years will get a good laugh out of this one. It appears that participants wearing Confederate uniforms in the annual parade in Lexington, Virginia to honor Lee-Jackson Day were prevented from visiting the Lee Chapel on the campus of Washington & Lee University. This included a man portraying Robert E. Lee himself.
You can’t make this stuff up. It couldn’t happen to a nicer group of people.
Why do you think this is funny? Nothing like discrimination if it agrees with you point of view.
When I spoke in Lee Chapel last fall, the gates were closed to the public before and immediately after my speech. That has been standard procedure for awhile now, since people started doing things to statues. Nothing new about it this weekend.
The Flaggers are claiming that they were prevented from entering the chapel. I thought the gates were just around the area around the statue.
The gates are as you say. I believe that only people in uniform were barred from entering the building proper.
Glad that you chose not to wear your Lee uniform for your talk. Good call. 🙂