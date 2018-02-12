Mavis Staples Looks Beyond Confederate Monuments

In her brand new video for, “If All I Was Was Black,” Mavis Staples imagines how the empty pedestals in New Orleans might be used moving forward. It’s a question that city officials and the people of the city will have to confront at some point. Enjoy.

Next month Mayor Mitch Landrieu will publish In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History. I am very much looking forward to reading it. Regardless of the political spin inherent in such a book, I do hope to learn more about the backstory behind what still stands as the most dramatic change to a major city’s Civil War commemorative landscape.