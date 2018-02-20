Blight and Glymph Take Us *Beyond Freedom*

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is a wonderful conversation between historians David Blight and Thavolia Glymph about the Civil War and the process of emancipation. It centers around a new book of essays edited by Blight and Jim Downs called Beyond Freedom: Disrupting the History of Emancipation (University of Georgia Press, 2017). The essays bring together historians who took part in a recent conference on the subject at Yale.

The publisher sent me a review copy, but I have only had a chance to read about half the essays. What I have read has been very good, especially chapters by Carole Emberton, Hannah Rosen, and Jim Downs.

I can’t end this post without noting that Thavolia Glymph’s book Out of the House of Bondage: The Transformation of the Plantation Household is one of the most fascinating studies about slavery that I have ever read.