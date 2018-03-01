Willie Hudspeth’s Confederate Monument

Earlier this month Denton county (Texas) commissioners accepted recommendations to alter a Confederate monument located on the grounds of the local courthouse. The decision follows roughly twenty years of protest by local activist Willie Hudspeth.

This short video produced by Vice follows Hudspeth’s efforts to remove the monument. It’s well done and does a good job of highlighting the salient issues at stake for activists and defenders of these monuments. It will be interesting to see how the proposed changes to the monument impact people’s perceptions of the meaning of this particular commemorative landscape.

I have added the video to my Confederate Monuments Syllabus page.