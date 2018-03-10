About Those Confederate Flag Murals in Crossville, TN

After reading the coverage of the controversy surrounding two Confederate-themed murals at an elementary school in Crossville, Tenneessee I decided to write a short essay for The Daily Beast.

Thanks again to Daniel Weinfeld, who pointed me to evidence gathered by James Loewen that suggests that Crossville was once a sundown town. It adds important historical context to this story and may help to explain why such a mural was tolerated for so long and why initial concerns were brushed aside.

TDB no longer permits comments on their site so feel free to leave your thoughts below.

