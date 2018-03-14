Update on Black Confederates Manuscript: Reader Reports

Many of you have emailed over the past few months asking for an update about this manuscript. Earlier today I received the reader reports from the University of North Carolina Press for Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth. Both reports recommended that the manuscript should be published with some necessary revisions. Needless to say, I am extremely pleased with their assessment of the book. I can’t thank the outside reviewers enough for taking the time to critique my manuscript. It’s always helpful to have independent readers with different perspectives on the past point out places in the narrative/argument that are unclear or offer their own understanding of the relevant evidence.

The next step involves writing up a formal response to their suggestions and carrying through with the changes. Having quickly perused the reports it looks like I will accept most of their suggestions. My hope is to have the revisions completed over the next few weeks.

With this we are one giant step closer to publication.