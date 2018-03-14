Update on Black Confederates Manuscript: Reader Reports

Many of you have emailed over the past few months asking for an update about this manuscript. Earlier today I received the reader reports from the University of North Carolina Press for Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth. Both reports recommended that the manuscript should be published with some necessary revisions. Needless to say, I am extremely pleased with their assessment of the book. I can’t thank the outside reviewers enough for taking the time to critique my manuscript. It’s always helpful to have independent readers with different perspectives on the past point out places in the narrative/argument that are unclear or offer their own understanding of the relevant evidence.
The next step involves writing up a formal response to their suggestions and carrying through with the changes. Having quickly perused the reports it looks like I will accept most of their suggestions. My hope is to have the revisions completed over the next few weeks.
With this we are one giant step closer to publication.
Great news. Looking forward to this book.
Glad to hear it. Thanks.
Congratulations!
Thanks, Waymon.
As someone that’s naive to the process of published work involving history, your updates have been eye-opening. It also makes me curious as to the process other dubious “historians” (that shall not be named) went through to get their works published.
Hi Scott,
Glad to hear it. I think it’s important for the reading public to understand how publishing with an academic press works.