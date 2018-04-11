Confederate History Month Proclamation Struck Down

This story just made my day. A few weeks ago the city of Griffin, Georgia passed a proclamation declaring April Confederate History Month. The public debate included a racist outburst by former Griffin City Commissioner Larry Johnson. Well, last night the community came together and demanded that the city council rescind the proclamation, which they did.

I can’t think of a better way to commemorate Confederate History Month than having local communities in the former Confederacy strike down the proclamations that acknowledge it.