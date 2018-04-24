Revised Black Confederates Manuscript Off to the Publisher

A number of you in the past few weeks have asked for an update on the progress of my black Confederates manuscript. I am pleased to report that earlier today I sent off the revised manuscript to The University of North Carolina Press.

This revised manuscript benefited from the comments of two anonymous reviewers chosen by the publisher. I also want to thank Andy Hall for taking the time to read and comment on the first four chapters as well as Colin Woodward, who reviewed one of the earlier chapters for me.

From here the manuscript will be thoroughly reviewed by the editorial team at UNC Press. I am close to finalizing roughly 20 illustrations that will accompany the text. The manuscript is 325 pages, including the bibliography or roughly 72,000 words of narrative text.

I haven’t heard anything certain about a publication date, but I will be sure to pass it on to you once I hear from the publisher.