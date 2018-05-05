An Army of Imaginary Neo-Confederates at Gettysburg

I haven’t checked in with the Virginia Flaggers in quite some time. Yesterday I came across this photograph on their Facebook page, which suggests that support for neo-Confederate groups like the Flaggers and their policies has never been stronger. Fortunately, the Internet is the last place where such ridiculous claims like this can be made.
Here is the photograph:
It would certainly be an impressive show of support if it were true, but this photograph was taken at Gettysburg on the 150th anniversary of the battle in 2013. The commemorative walk marking the anniversary of Pickett’s Charge was organized by the National Park Service.
Here are a few more pics from that day:
and…
This was not a neo-Confederate rally. There is absolutely no reason to believe that the vast majority of the people who took part in this commemorative walk are members of the neo-Confederate community or identify with their agenda.
On the Internet truth is whatever you want it to be, but the reality of their world is very different as Confederate flags and monuments continue to be debated and removed across the country.
I was there. They had you pick a brigade and walk across in the order that they did. I chose Armistead. It was pretty neat, though the thought of being used as neo-confederate propaganda makes me feel a bit dirty.
I was also there for this commemoration of pickett’s charge,and took part in the march across the field. However, if this traitorous rag were ever seriously raised over this country again, it would be buried once and for all.
Looks like their army is falling apart one participant at a time.
The Virginia Flaggers’ primary metric of success these days seems to be how many “likes” they’ve received on Facebook. It’s hard to imagine a lower level of effort required to be counted in their ranks. CLICK!
The South Will Rise Again with thousands of “likes.” 🙂
Hey Ken, I was there on the Union side of the wall. Another thing about this event, is that the flaggers crashed it. Rather than joining a brigade they started at the road and marched to the wall. Something the park ranger groups didn’t do. Not only is their understand of the past poor, but they disrespected the park service by deliberately not being a part of the commemorations, physically starting halfway between the two groups, and going beyond the points that the rangers told groups under their control to stop.
Why am I not surprised to hear this.
They have a history of inserting themselves into events where they’re neither invited nor particularly welcome, to “advance the colors.” Most folks generally ignore them (as here, at Antietam), which is probably wise, given that any more negative response would be immediately turned into a whinge about how they’re being victimized.
I still remember when they showed up at the 150th anniversary of the battle of the Crater, which was hosted by the NPS. As soon as they saw me a bunch of them pranced in a circle around me as I was talking with a friend. All I could do was laugh.
Keep up the good!! Everything that y’all have done to save our Confederate Heritage has been awesome and I support y’all 💯%. Keep on fighting Virginia Flaggers,!!!
I am not sure they have managed to save much at all over the past few years in Virginia.