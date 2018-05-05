An Army of Imaginary Neo-Confederates at Gettysburg

I haven’t checked in with the Virginia Flaggers in quite some time. Yesterday I came across this photograph on their Facebook page, which suggests that support for neo-Confederate groups like the Flaggers and their policies has never been stronger. Fortunately, the Internet is the last place where such ridiculous claims like this can be made.

Here is the photograph:

It would certainly be an impressive show of support if it were true, but this photograph was taken at Gettysburg on the 150th anniversary of the battle in 2013. The commemorative walk marking the anniversary of Pickett’s Charge was organized by the National Park Service.

Here are a few more pics from that day:

and…

This was not a neo-Confederate rally. There is absolutely no reason to believe that the vast majority of the people who took part in this commemorative walk are members of the neo-Confederate community or identify with their agenda.

On the Internet truth is whatever you want it to be, but the reality of their world is very different as Confederate flags and monuments continue to be debated and removed across the country.