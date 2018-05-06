Confederate Monument in Georgia to be Removed

Earlier today county Commissioner Jeff Rader told a local news station that DeKalb County has decided to remove the Confederate monument located in front of the Dekalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Georgia. The monument was dedicated on April 25, 1908, just two years after the Atlanta race riots, which left dozens of African Americans dead.
The principle speaker during the dedication of the monument was Hooper Alexander:
Altho my life, politically and personally, has been in constant strife with the leaders of our Southern people, yet, as I grow older, I have learned, not only to respect and esteem,, but to love the great qualities which being to my fellow citizens of the Southern states. They are a noble race. We may well take pattern from them in some of the great virtues which make up the strength as they make up the glory of free states. Their love of home; their delicate sense of honor; their constancy which can abide by an opinion or a purpose of interest of their states, through adversity and through prosperity, through the years and thru generations, are things which the North may take a lesson. But this April Day, after 43 years have been busy at the task of gathering home the sons and daughters who have so loved her well we sat here on this hill today a shaft of granite rock dug from the old red soil of Georgia and in the face of it with chisels it is graven that Another generation bears witness To the Future that these men were of a covenant keeping race, who held fast the faith as it was given by the fathers of the republic.
Just another indication that this debate is far from over.
I saw a bit of the history involved in this monument when I researched “Old Joe” in Gainesville, GA. I cannot think of the name of the major players in this monument, but he was a well known attorney known for giving Lost Cause nostalgia speeches at various dedications.
I believe Clement Evans delivered an address at this dedication.
That was an epic fail of an attempt at embedding an html code. Try this
https://gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu/lccn/sn89053728/1908-04-25/ed-1/seq-4/#date1=01%2F01%2F1799&index=3&date2=12%2F31%2F1990&words=ALEXANDER+Alexander+Confederate+Hooper+HOOPER&searchType=advanced&sequence=0&proxdistance=5&rows=12&ortext=&proxtext=&andtext=Hooper+Alexander+Confederate+&page=1
Not aware of that. I was thinking of Alexander Hooper. Which I think is who the quote above is attributed to. Click <a href=”https://gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu/lccn/sn89053728/1908-04-25/ed-1/seq-4/#date1=01%2F01%2F1799&index=3&date2=12%2F31%2F1990&words=ALEXANDER+Alexander+Confederate+Hooper+HOOPER&searchType=advanced&sequence=0&proxdistance=5&rows=12&ortext=&proxtext=&andtext=Hooper+Alexander+Confederate+&page=1>here.
You are correct and thanks for the link. I just made the correction.
It is so frustrating to see our historical monuments being removed because they offend a certain group of people. Slaverey was one of the darkest periods in American history. I don’t visit these sights to glorify the people or events they depict. I enjoy learning what they tell me about our country. I believe our children and the immigrants coming to this country should learn about all our history , the evil and the good. The people demanding the removal of these important monuments probably couldn’t tell you a damn thing about them. Educate don’t eradicate. Bigotry is the only thing that should be removed.
I don’t either, but I am also sensitive to the fact that other people view these monuments differently.