Women Also Know Civil War History

This blog post title comes from the popular twitter hashtag #womenalsoknowhistory. The issue of gender equity at academic conferences has received a great deal of attention over the past few months. In March a conference at Stanford University, organized by Niall Ferguson, featured 30 white male historian and one female historian, who chaired a panel.

It’s safe to say that Civil War history, especially military history, has traditionally been though of as a man’s world. This has certainly changed in recent years. Two of the best recent unit histories were authored by Lesley Gordon and Susannah Ural. Caroline Janney and Anne Rubin have served as presidents of The Society of Civil War Historians and the incoming president is Nina Silber.

With this in mind I was thrilled to learn that Pamplin Historical Park’s upcoming annual symposium in October will feature an all-female list of speakers. They include:

, University of Maryland Through the Heart of Dixie: Sherman’s March and America Dr. Jennifer Murray , University of Virginia at Wise

, University of Virginia at Wise ‘And So The Murderous Work Went On’: Tactics of the Civil War Dr. Lesley J. Gordon , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama General George E. Pickett in Life and Legend Dr. Margaret Creighton , Bates College, Maine

, Bates College, Maine The Colors of Courage: Gettysburg’s Forgotten History Immigrants, Women, and African Americans In the Civil War’s Defining Battle Dr. Kathryn Shively Meier , Virginia Commonwealth University

, Virginia Commonwealth University Nature’s Civil War: Common Soldiers and the Environment in 1862 Virginia Dr. Catherine Clinton , University of Texas at San Antonio

, University of Texas at San Antonio Divided Houses: Gender and the Civil War Dr. Barbara Gannon, University of Central Florida

This is welcome news given that this past year’s symposium featured an all-male line up of historians. It’s also significant because while this symposium tends to feature academic speakers the audience is overwhelmingly non-academic. We still need to work on racial diversity at these types of events, but this is still a welcome development.

Definitely consider attending, not because they are women, but because they are all incredibly talented historians. They have certainly taught me a great deal over the years.