Women Also Know Civil War History

This blog post title comes from the popular twitter hashtag #womenalsoknowhistory. The issue of gender equity at academic conferences has received a great deal of attention over the past few months. In March a conference at Stanford University, organized by Niall Ferguson, featured 30 white male historian and one female historian, who chaired a panel.
It’s safe to say that Civil War history, especially military history, has traditionally been though of as a man’s world. This has certainly changed in recent years. Two of the best recent unit histories were authored by Lesley Gordon and Susannah Ural. Caroline Janney and Anne Rubin have served as presidents of The Society of Civil War Historians and the incoming president is Nina Silber.
With this in mind I was thrilled to learn that Pamplin Historical Park’s upcoming annual symposium in October will feature an all-female list of speakers. They include:
- Dr. Anne Sarah Rubin, University of Maryland
Through the Heart of Dixie: Sherman’s March and America
- Dr. Jennifer Murray, University of Virginia at Wise
‘And So The Murderous Work Went On’: Tactics of the Civil War
- Dr. Lesley J. Gordon, University of Alabama
General George E. Pickett in Life and Legend
- Dr. Margaret Creighton, Bates College, Maine
The Colors of Courage: Gettysburg’s Forgotten History Immigrants, Women, and African Americans In the Civil War’s Defining Battle
- Dr. Kathryn Shively Meier, Virginia Commonwealth University
Nature’s Civil War: Common Soldiers and the Environment in 1862 Virginia
- Dr. Catherine Clinton, University of Texas at San Antonio
Divided Houses: Gender and the Civil War
- Dr. Barbara Gannon, University of Central Florida
Won Cause: Black and White Comradeship in The Grand Army of the Republic
This is welcome news given that this past year’s symposium featured an all-male line up of historians. It’s also significant because while this symposium tends to feature academic speakers the audience is overwhelmingly non-academic. We still need to work on racial diversity at these types of events, but this is still a welcome development.
Definitely consider attending, not because they are women, but because they are all incredibly talented historians. They have certainly taught me a great deal over the years.
“organized by Niall Ferguson”
I found your problem for you.
That was just one example.
Thanks for the shout out! I have seen so many all men panels–even conferences that it makes me sick, particularity when I know women who do that subject. Great lineup, it should be fun.
Jen Murray recently accepted a position at Oklahoma State University. She starts there in August. Great to see good things happen to good people.
It’s probably worth noting that of the 7 female speakers listed for this year, 4 are speaking about social/cultural/racial topics, 1 about memory/remembrance, 1 about a prominent individual, and 1 about tactics.
The previous year with 7 male speakers the topic was about prominent individuals.
That’s probably not a coincidence.
I’m not clear as to the point you are trying to make.