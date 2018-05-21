New to the Civil War Memory Library, 05/21

My reading has been all over the place of late. Some of it is related to a course on the history of disability in America that I will be teaching in the Fall as well as a trip to Norway and Sweden in June. I will have more to say about the class toward the end of the summer.
There are a number of excellent Civil War titles slated for publication over the next few months.
Michael D’Antonio, The State Boys Rebellion: The Inspiring True Story of American Eugenics and the Men Who Overcame It (Simon & Schuster, 2004).
David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Doubleday, 2017).
A. Wilson Greene, A Campaign of Giants: From the Crossing of the James to the Crater (University of North Carolina Press, 2018).
Holger Hoock, The Scars of Independence: America’s Violent Birth (Crown, 2017).
Kim E. Nielsen, A Disability History of the United States (Beacon Press, 2012).
Margaret O’Toole, The Moralist: Woodrow Wilson and the World He Made (Simon & Schuster, 2018).
Michael Pye, The Edge of the World: A Cultural History of the North Sea and the Transformation of Europe (Pegasus Books, 2015).
Kevin, you should consider this title from a close friend of mine and a fellow student of George Rable:
https://www.amazon.com/Practical-Liberators-Officers-Western-Theater/dp/146963886X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1526941339&sr=8-1&keywords=practical+liberators
I usually get review copies from UNC Press, but for some reason they failed to send this one. Thanks for the reminder.
Kevin, for the disability course I have a question. Have you found any good histories regarding Asperger’s Syndrome that places the people who have it with agency instead of portraying them singularly as victims?
I have not.