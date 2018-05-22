Athens, Georgia’s Second Place Trophy

I see nothing wrong with this innocent and apparently harmless form of monument modification. In fact, it is a wonderful method of reinterpreting a controversial historical monument, especially one that is not likely to be removed any time soon.

Such is the case with the Confederate monument in Athens, Georgia. It came under scrutiny in the weeks after the Charlottesville rally, but there appears to have been little discussion since.

Reinterpreting this monument as a 2nd place trophy is just another way of reminding the community that the Confederacy lost. That’s a trophy that we can all celebrate and applaud.