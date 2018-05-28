Confederate Veterans are Not U.S. Veterans

Update: Thanks to the commenter below who clarified that individuals are not “made” veterans. They are veterans owing to their service. In this case, service in the United States army.
It is absurd to think that Memorial Day is a day to honor Confederates who fell in battle along side the white and black Americans who gave their lives to defend and ultimately save this country between 1861 and 1865. Many today base this belief on a supposed step taken by Congress in 1958 that gave Confederate veterans equal status under law to that of U.S. veterans. They did not.
It’s a myth that has surfaced at different times over the years, but it has received the most attention since the Charleston shootings in 2015. Here is a popular social media meme that can be found on Twitter and Facebook.
As this brief article from Facing South, published in 2015 makes clear, this is nothing more than a misreading of the legislation passed in 1958.
I am certainly not an advocate of removing Confederate headstones. They should be left untouched and those people who feel a need to commemorate and/or celebrate their service and sacrifice for a nation that was committed to the protection and extension of slavery should be allowed to do so.
This is a day to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives for this United States of America and whose sacrifice makes it possible for each of us to work every day toward making this nation’s founding principles a reality.
It should also be noted that one cannot be “made” a Veteran. Your service is what qualifies you as a Veteran.
Thanks for the clarification.
Lincoln issued a general pardon to most Confederate soldiers in 1863, and President Johnson pardoned most of the remaining in 1865. A pardon effectively erases any crime as if it never happened. That being the case, every soldier who fought in the civil war was a United States veteran.
Clearly, you didn’t read the post. A pardon did not grant veteran status.
Nope. Pardons, then and now, go to ameliorating or eliminating the punishment for a crime, not the crime itself.
Pardoned or not, they still never served in the United States military.
I don’t know why this is so difficult for folks to get.
It is always hilarious to watch so many people throw a fit about actual history when it comes to things like these. The amnesties were official and that’s that. The pardons were official and that’s that. Yet, some individuals today can’t accept factual evidence and insist that their opinion, which is based upon nothing but what they are desperate to believe in, supersedes actual factual evidence.
This is the problem we have today with neo-confederates who reject factual history because it doesn’t support their mythology. They utter statements which clearly would not have been supported by the people of the past. In fact, the people of the past wrote something else completely different. In the case of the pardons and amnesties, those who the pardons and amnesties were directed at accepted them as official and legally binding. They also knew they were not considered veterans of the US Army or Navy unless they had served in it.
The Confederates who had not served in the US Army, Navy, or Marine Corps were not then, are not now, nor ever will be veterans of those institutions.
“Lincoln issued a general pardon to most Confederate soldiers in 1863, and President Johnson pardoned most of the remaining in 1865.”
This is incorrect. Lincoln and Johnson in turn issued general amnesties that covered most Confederate military personnel. Fourteen categories of persons were explicitly excluded from Johnson’s amnesty, including army officers above the rank of colonel. These excluded persons were required to submit a formal application for pardon, “and so realize the enormity of their crime.” The Johnson administration issued about 13,500 individual pardons, which represents a tiny fraction of total CS military and civilian government personnel.
A pardon can only be given to those convicted of a crime. It does not eliminate that conviction just penalties imposed and certainly does not restore a U.S. veterans status. The confederacy seceded from the U.S. and fought against the United States of America as a separate entity. They are not U.S. veterans.
Brian- Actually, pardons can be issued without a conviction. Some of the most prominent/notorious examples are President Ford’s pardon of Richard M. Nixon (whose status, at the time of the pardon, was that of an “unindicted co-conspirator”) . Of the six pardons which President George H.W. Bush granted in the Iran-Contra investigation, two (those of former National Security Advisor Robert McFarlane and former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger) were preemptive. In fact, the pardons were granted just before Weinberger’s trial was to begin.
However, that doesn’t affect the fact that veterans of the Confederate Army were not US veterans (even though the rebel states’ secession wasn’t recognized by the US government). They were veterans of an army engaged in the service of an insurrection against the United States. US veterans were the ones who fought to suppress the insurrection.
Veterans of not, it appears often in my genealogy research that CSA veterans applied for and received USA pensions. This may lend to the confusion. History is such a messy soup.
I’d love to see some verifiable examples of Confederate veterans receiving U.S. government pensions for C.S. military service. Enlighten me.
Andy- I believe what they applied for were pensions based on their service in the Mexican War. This is from an article on military pensions from the Virginia Commonwealth University “In 1887 a like provision was made for survivors of the war with Mexico and their widows, sixty days service being required, or engagement in a battle, or honorable mention in a resolution of Congress. This was made applicable, however, only to persons who were or should become sixty-two years of age, or subject to any disability [not incurred while voluntarily abetting the late rebellion] or dependency equivalent to some cause prescribed or recognized by the pension laws of the United States as a sufficient cause for the allowance of a pension. This apparent restriction may seem to bring the law within our second class; but when it is remembered that persons who were twenty-three years old at the close of the Mexican war were sixty-two in 1887, it will be seen that the act granted practically a mere service pension. At any rate, such has been its effect in its administration.” https://socialwelfare.library.vcu.edu/social-security/veterans-pensions-early-history/
That seems right. But still, I’d like to see some of the examples Stephen mentioned, that seems to claim U.S. pensions given for C.S. service.
What if a soldier such as Robert E. Lee served in both armies? How did that work?
The idea that Confederate veterans, who fought to destry the United States, are US veterans is obviously absurd. However, we are frequently reminded that absurdity is no bar to making a case at law. I think the case would depend on how confederate soldiers were called into service. If they were called by their states, then it could presumably be argued that, since the US government maintained that secession was invalid and the “seceeding” states were always legally part of the US, those answering the call of any state were entering the service of the US. Nonsense, of course, but how exactly would you refute it?