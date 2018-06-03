How Would You Caption This Photograph?

June 3, 2018

Back in September 2017 the city of San Antonio, Texas removed its Confederate monument in Travis Park. It now looks like city workers are removing its base to make room for a new monument or something else entirely. It’s a striking photograph that is open to multiple interpretations, depending on your particular stance.

Confederate Statue in San Antonio, Texas

So, go ahead and share your preferred caption or headline for this photograph in the comments section below.

Teachers: This is an exercise that would work really well in the classroom as a way to begin discussion about this difficult subject.

  • Stephen Pope Jun 3, 2018

    History is like sausage, the making is messy and many lovers do not want to know how it is accomplished.

  • Bryce Hartranft Jun 3, 2018

    History has no irrevocable claim on the present.

  • Ted McKnight Jun 3, 2018

    ?Los hombres gordo que trabajas para el pendejo Alcalde?

  • Claudia Gibson Jun 3, 2018

    We write history based on continuous reevaluation and reinterpretation of our past.

  • Neil Hamilton Jun 3, 2018

    “The old foundation of fear and repression must be torn down and replaced with a new foundation based on freedom and equality.”

  • Brooks Simpson Jun 3, 2018

    Away with the cornerstone of the Confederacy.

    • Kevin Levin Jun 3, 2018

      I think we have a winner, but perhaps we should wait on Ken Noe. 🙂

  • Ken Noe Jun 3, 2018

    All I have is that it reminds me of my county constuction job…one guy working and three watching.

    • Kevin Levin Jun 3, 2018

      This is a close one, Ken.

