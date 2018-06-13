Your neo-Confederate Virginia Republican Candidate from Minnesota

As many of you have no doubt heard Virginia Republican Corey Stewart won his primary last night for the United States Senate. He will face off against Democrat Tim Kaine in November. It should be interesting to watch to see if Stewart can leverage his embrace of the Lost Cause in a state wide election. I have my doubts, but anything is possible.

Just in case you are not familiar with Stewart, here he is not too long ago speaking on April 8, 2017 in Danville, Virginia at the “Old South Ball. After rattling off a list of Virginia presidents from Washington to Madison as representative of the state’s greatness he went on to mention Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson:

Let me tell you something. That is our heritage. It’s what makes us Virginians. And if you take that away, we lose our identity.

A few moments later he shifted to the Confederate battle flag:

That flag is not about racism. It’s not about hatred. It’s not about slavery. It is about heritage.

Here he is in action.

There is something truly hilarious about the fact that Stewart is from Minnesota and that he has been given permission to speak for people who constantly claim that outsiders are illegitimate if they in any way question or challenge a memory of Virginia and the South steeped in “Moonlight and Magnolias” and contented slaves.

I guess if they make it so easy why not take advantage of it.