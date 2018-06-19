J.E.B. Stuart Displaced by President Barack Obama

Those of you living in Richmond, Virginia and surrounding communities may have heard a small explosion this morning. That was the sound of the neo-Confederate community waking up to learn that the Richmond school board voted to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School to honor President Barack Obama.

Why it is significant can be explained in a simple tweet:

What does this mean? It means that 90% of the student body will no longer graduate from a school named in honor of a man who gave his life for a nation committed to keeping the ancestors of these students in bondage. https://t.co/HGZRFrdS94 — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) June 19, 2018

Regardless of the outrage that will be expressed over the decision to honor the former president, this fact is undeniable. At some point in the relatively near future not a single school in Virginia will honor a Confederate general or leader.