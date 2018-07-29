The Future of Blogging at Civil War Memory

This past week I received an email from a reader expressing concern about what he perceived to be a decrease in the frequency of new blog posts here at Civil War Memory. Here is the deal.

I have indeed spent less time blogging, but that has little to do with burnout or a belief that blogging is no longer a valuable social media platform. As you might imagine my black Confederates book project has taken up a good deal of time in recent months. In fact, the final manuscript will be sent to the publisher by the end of the work week. My next book project on Confederate monuments, which I am co-editing with Dr. Hilary Green, is now in the works, and I am also getting ready to teach a brand new course this coming school year on the history of disability in America.

But the other factor that has impacted my blogging is Twitter. Like others, I have found Twitter to be a very easy and quick way to share thoughts about any number of topics related to Civil War history/memory and history education. Topics that may have made for a thoughtful and/or entertaining blog post now get discussed elsewhere.

For example, yesterday I read the article in The New York Times about the decline of Civil War reenacting. That would have made for a short blog post, but I decided to post and comment about it on Twitter:

If you want to accurately and fairly reenact the battle of Gettysburg, there needs to be an acknowledgment of the Brian family and other African Americans, who were forced to flee in the face of the Confederate invasion. https://t.co/G5EbYGdtvU — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) July 28, 2018

So, if you enjoy my commentary about history and historical memory I recommend following me on Twitter @kevinlevin.

And just to be clear, I have no intention of abandoning blogging. It is still my preferred place to share my thoughts about the topics that mean the most to me.