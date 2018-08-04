Searching For Black Confederates* Finished

As I type this my completed manuscript is on its way to the University of North Carolina Press. From here the manuscript goes to copy-edit, where it will be reviewed for spelling and grammatical errors. It has been a hectic couple of weeks that I am thrilled is over.

As I mentioned in an earlier post, UNC Press is anticipating a Fall 2019 publication date. I am already receiving speaking requests, which I am doing my best to respond to this far out. Feel free to contact me to begin the conversation.

One of the things that I’ve been thinking about is a companion website that explores additional primary sources as well as ideas for how teachers might introduce this subject and the broader issues it raises in the classroom.

Of course, I will keep all of you updated as the process moves forward. I was reminded the other day that the entire process, from the book’s inception to abandonment to eventual completion has played out on this blog.

It’s been a wild ride.