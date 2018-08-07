New to the Civil War Memory Library, 08/07

John Fea, Believe Me: The Evangelical Road to Donald Trump (Eerdmans, 2018).

Judith Giesberg and Randall M. Miller eds., Women and the American Civil War: North-South Counterpoints (Kent State University Press, 2018).

Martha Jones, Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America (Cambridge University Press, 2018).

Leah Wright Rigueur, The Loneliness of the Black Republican (Princeton University Press, 2015).

John Stauffer, Zoe Trodd, and Celeste-Marie Bernier eds., Picturing Frederick Douglass: An Illustrated Biography of the Nineteenth Century’s Most Photographed American (Liveright, 2015).

Angela M. Zombek, Penitentiaries, Punishment, and Military Prisons: Familiar Responses to an Extraordinary Crisis during the American Civil War (Kent State University Press, 2018).