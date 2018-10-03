From Virginia to Vermont

Just wanted to take a minute to thank everyone at UVA’s Nau Center for Civil War History for hosting me earlier this week. I thoroughly enjoyed talking with their graduate students about the opportunities and challenges that comes with embracing social media as well as my forthcoming book on the myth of the black Confederate soldier.

I really enjoyed the chance to catch up with Caroline Janney, Elizabeth Varon, and William Kurtz. It’s always nice to be able to spend time in my former home and it is even better when the Civil War is part of it.

What a great place to study the Civil War.

This morning I am in Montpelier, Vermont to spend the next three days at Norwich University. A busy week indeed.