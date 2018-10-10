The Second “Burning” of the Shenandoah Valley

This was another bad week for the memory of the Confederacy and specifically Robert E. Lee in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. On Monday the Staunton City School Board voted 4 – 2 to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. The public will have an opportunity to suggest new names for the school.

Also this week Washington & Lee University announced a number of changes. Portraits of Lee and George Washington in military attire, located inside Lee Chape,l will be removed in favor of portraits depicting the two generals in civilian clothing.

And so it continues.