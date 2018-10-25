Last year Mississippi Judge Carlos Moore ordered that the state flag be removed from his courtroom owing to its inclusion of the Confederate flag. In the past few weeks Judge Moore added a new flag to his courtroom, which you can learn more about in the video below.

Turns out the judge and I worked together as dorm parents at the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science in Mobile in 1998. At the time Judge Moore was still an undergraduate at a local college. I am pleased to see that his understanding of justice in Mississippi is influenced by the history of racial injustice.