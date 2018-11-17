An Important New Book on Civil War Soldiers

I usually list new purchases and review copies in a regular post called “New to the Civil War Memory Library.” This particular book by Peter Carmichael, however, deserves special mention. It’s safe to say that that apart from holding my first book I haven’t been this excited to see a new Civil War title and it has nothing to do with what I know will be a compelling and important new interpretation of Civil War soldiers. A few of you out there will understand.

The War for the Common Soldier: How Men Thought, Fought, and Survived in Civil War Armies is the most recent title in UNC Press’s Littlefield Series and promises to be a game changer in how we think about some of the most fundamental questions related to soldier life going back to the work of Bell I. Wiley.

Few historians have been more supportive of my efforts over the years. I couldn’t be more thrilled for Pete and his entire family right now. I certainly hope he sells a lot of books. It goes without saying that if you read this blog, you should buy this book.

Congratulations, Pete!