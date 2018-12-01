Interview With Civil War Historian Peter Carmichael

Bjorn Skaptason did an excellent job of interviewing historian, Peter Carmichael, about his new book, The War for the Common Soldier: How Men Thought, Fought, and Survived in Civil War Armies for the Abraham Lincoln Book Shop in Chicago. The interview explores some of the individuals discussed at length in the book, but also focuses on the broader interpretive structure that frames this important new book. Check it out.

I am pretty much finished reading the book. I can’t tell you how helpful it has been in thinking through Robert Gould Shaw’s military career and some of the central questions that emerge in his correspondence. Do yourself a favor and get yourself a copy of Pete’s book.