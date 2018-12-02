A New Black Confederate Monument in Kentucky

Update: A few people have speculated that the image below may have been Photoshopped. I can confirm that this is not the case after receiving additional photographs this morning.

I came across this photograph yesterday on twitter that was posted by a user named @farradawg101. This is the first that I have heard of what is more properly described as a marker that sits in a larger Confederate-themed park in Paducah, Kentucky and organized by a local SCV Camp. It’s as if someone chose to dedicate a marker to the absurdity that is the black Confederate narrative.

What I don’t understand is why they didn’t just round it up to 100,000. Even the depiction of the black soldier looks more like a caricature and the Forrest quote only adds another level of absurdity to this display.

As I was reviewing copy edits this morning for Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth I came across this passage that perfectly sums up this historical myth.

Speaking of copy edits, I am making steady progress and will have it completed by December 12. Early next year I should receive the page proofs and by that time should have more specific information from the University of North Carolina Press about pre-ordering the book and a final publication date.