A New Black Confederate Monument in Kentucky
Update: A few people have speculated that the image below may have been Photoshopped. I can confirm that this is not the case after receiving additional photographs this morning.
I came across this photograph yesterday on twitter that was posted by a user named @farradawg101. This is the first that I have heard of what is more properly described as a marker that sits in a larger Confederate-themed park in Paducah, Kentucky and organized by a local SCV Camp. It’s as if someone chose to dedicate a marker to the absurdity that is the black Confederate narrative.
What I don’t understand is why they didn’t just round it up to 100,000. Even the depiction of the black soldier looks more like a caricature and the Forrest quote only adds another level of absurdity to this display.
As I was reviewing copy edits this morning for Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth I came across this passage that perfectly sums up this historical myth.
Speaking of copy edits, I am making steady progress and will have it completed by December 12. Early next year I should receive the page proofs and by that time should have more specific information from the University of North Carolina Press about pre-ordering the book and a final publication date.
Someone needs to knock this over. It’s worse than pure nonsense and deserves zero respect.
I think to knock it over is already to spend too much time worrying about it.
Kevin,
The problem is, if it isn’t knocked down, eventually it will serve as a virus infecting people with this stupidity.
I think the ‘stupidity virus’ is much larger than a small marker. Anyway, I am not taking a stand on whether the marker/monument should be removed. That is up to the people in this community.
Ridiculous and sad at the same time. And the “artist” ought to be ashamed but I doubt he would understand why.
I was scrolling down to the comments to say the same. The depiction is about as unracist as the art in a 1930s Sambo book.
That would s disappointing, to say the least, especially because it looks like a newer monument to me.
I could understand its creation or existence better if it was from the post-war years when Kentucky “joined the Confederacy” but that looks much more recent. That seems worse to me for some reason.
Well, as I argue in my forthcoming book there is no black Confederate soldier myth before the 1970s.
Kevin, I really pray that your book gets wide exposure and that you get an explosion in speaking engagements/media appearances. It can’t come out soon enough.
I certainly hope it brings me down your way. Perhaps we can arrange for a lecture at Alabama.