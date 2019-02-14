Virginia Flaggers Admit Defeat…Again

I had no idea that after all these years I am still living rent free in Susan Lee’s (formerly known as Susan Hathaway) head. I guess Susan Bedford Forrest was already taken [h/t KN].

During a recent presentation to the Sons of Confederate Veterans at the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum Lee referenced me as one of the major threats to Confederate heritage. As you can see I am in very good company.

Her speech, which received applause and ovations from the audience, belittled the Black Lives Matter movement and attacked Democratic politicians, Episcopalian churches, the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center, the Community Anti-Racism Education Initiative (CARE) and Boston-based author Kevin M. Levin, who wrote a 2016 blog linking The Virginia Flaggers to white supremacist groups.

I stand guilty as charged. I did write a piece a couple of years ago linking the Flaggers to a number of individuals connected to white supremacist groups. It wasn’t that difficult to do. Others have made similar connections.

When it comes to the Virginia Flaggers, there really hasn’t been much to write about in recent years. They continue to preach to their ever shrinking group of supporters. Their Facebook page is now filled mainly with vile pro-Trump articles from suspect websites.

Yes, they have managed to erect a few flags along highways around the state and there are even a few offshoots operating elsewhere, but as I have stated all along they are leading a rear guard action.

Communities across the country continue to debate whether to remove Confederate monuments. The Dallas City Council voted last night to remove a large Confederate War Memorial. No doubt more would be removed, but for state laws preventing local communities from exercising control over how the past is commemorated in public spaces.

Nothing the Flaggers have done has had any impact on this trend. They still don’t seem to realize that it is not outsiders who are responsible for growing calls to remove public reminders of the Confederacy, it is the very people (black and white) who can trace their lineage back to the 1860s and earlier. The rhetoric is the same: nonsensical claims accusing detractors of being “godless radicals” and “liberals” who “hate us because of our Christian faith. The South was a Christian nation.”

Susan Lee all but acknowledged their inability to turn the tide:

At the end of her speech, she displayed a message that read “it may take 100 years… but we will take our land back and when we do the flags will rise, the monuments will be returned and the school names will be restored.”

Sorry, but the Confederacy isn’t likely to ever “Rise Again”.

Glad to know that they are still thinking of me. :-