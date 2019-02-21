Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Should Call For Removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust

The bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest – slave trader, Confederate general, and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan – located inside the Tennessee State Capitol building was installed in 1978. That same year Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was attending Auburn University, where he took part in parties dressed in a Confederate uniform.
Photographs of Lee in uniform recently surfaced after denying any existed. This prompted an apology, but it seems to me that the governor could go further in addressing his flirtation with the Lost Cause. Lee has stopped short of joining calls to remove the Forrest bust, instead advocating the placement of signs to add historical context.
This is entirely inadequate. There is no reason why this bust should remain in the hall outside the chamber where the people’s business is conducted. Black Tennesseans have protested the placement of this bust beginning on the day it was unveiled. Today few people will deny that the values Forrest represents are antithetical to the moral code that the vast majority of Americans aspire to embrace.
The same culture that made it acceptable for a young Bill Lee to dress up in a Confederate uniform is also responsible for the bust of Forrest.
It’s time for the governor to do what’s right and call for the removal of this symbol of white supremacy from the state capitol.
Mr. Levin, as a proud Tennessean, and as a proud relative of General Nathan Bedford Forrest, I’ll say that you can go to h-e-double hockey sticks, sir! There’s nothing at all shameful about dressing in a Confederate uniform, and, if Governor Lee has apologized for doing so, he should be ashamed of himself! Tennessee’s freed slaves had no better friend than General Forrest, and all Tennesseans should be about learning that and embracing the truth!
I am sorry to hear that you share the same values as a slave trader, Confederate general, and Klan leader. Thanks for taking the time to comment.
Mr. Levin: I can tell by your name that you are Jewish. You should apologize to all Southerners since many Southerners with Confederate roots freed your ancestors in Germany. Otherwise, you may not be here. YOu mentioned slave traders i the above. I’m sure that you know that no Southerners brought slaves to the states. They were brought by slave traders from New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware and Rhode Island. Also, many Jewish were slave traders and many fought for the Confederacy. The most famous being Judah Benjamin. The Confederate soldiers defended their homeland. The Klan started after the war and had nothing to do with the Confederacy.
The antisemitism of slave apologists never gets old.
“The Confederate soldiers defended their homeland?’
Their “homeland” was the USA, NOT their State, and as Americans “levying war against the USA,” they became absolute traitors, by definition.
The CSA never had legal existence for even a single moment’s time, as it is obviously impossible to secede from a “Perpetual Union,” as it was so designed to be, by the Founders.
Wow. I personally know people with the surname Levin who are not Jewish. Quite an assumption. And really not anyone’s business. And, by the way, quite a defense of racism. Missing one topic however: free labor in the plantations and cotton fields of the south. Enslaved labor built this country. Ready for reparations? My advice? Listen to the words and pain of those affected by racism wherever it exists. And sadly, it exists in every corner of America. If you can do something about it, do it. Don’t defend or rationalize. Listen.
Your ancestor made his living by selling people as if they were things. Then he had a successful career as a soldier for an effort to build a slave-holding empire. Then he founded the KKK. Being descended from him is not your fault. Defending him is your choice. I would make a different one.
Msb, FTW!
Slaves “had no better friend than N.B. Forrest?”
Do you suppose that the slaves agreed, while Forrest was making a tidy profit as slave trader?
Kevin, your original post is so obviously right that there’s nothing to add. But I’m glad that you provoked a couple of die-hard racist confederate apologists to show up – it’s always instructive to be reminded that odious people like this are still out there.
You’re really bringing them out of the woodwork with this one, Kevin. Keep it up.
The slave-owning, slave-peddling American Colonists traitorously fought against their King and Country for their political independence in 1776. And the slave-owning Confederates fought against the slave-owning Unionists for their political independence in 1861. Surely, if Forrest must come down, so too, Sherman must come down.
You are certainly free to call for the removal of monuments to Sherman. Make your case.
You probably think I’d begin with the usual charges that he was a war criminal and that the soldiers under his command ruthlessly and mercilessly raped, pillaged, plundered, burned, terrorized, and murdered civilians. Nope. I will begin with something far more odious, nefarious, and sinister; Sherman, like Forrest, was a white-supremacist.
The vast majority of Americans in the 1860s were, by our standards today, white supremacists. Like I said, you are free to make your case for the removal of Sherman monuments and if people flock to your cause than you will have some sense that you are making a compelling case. Best of luck.
Fair enough. But if we’re going to forgive Sherman for his white-supremacy, then we will also do the same for Forrest.
There is much to criticize the United States for in its treatment of Native Americans before and after the Civil War, but Sherman didn’t trade human beings, fight for a nation whose goal was the preservation/spread of slavery and become a leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Let’s at least acknowledge those salient differences.
Neither did Forrest “fight for a nation whose goal was the preservation/spread of slavery and become a leader of the Ku Klux Klan”, Mr. Levin. You did make this confession, which totally shocked me: “The vast majority of Americans in the 1860s were, by our standards today, white supremacists.”, but you still want to judge only General Forrest and his fellow southerners by “today’s standards”, which is patently unfair. Shame on you, sir!
I am happy to judge them by the standards of the 1860s. As for your shock, you clearly have not read much of this blog or anything else I have written.
Layla:
One of those two will not be forgiven for his treason. And it was not Sherman.
You did begin with charging Sherman as a war criminal, because you listed your reasons. 🙂
You are too clever by two. Nonetheless, let me know how many monuments of Sherman there are in America. Btw, there are more monuments to Forrest in Tennessee alone than to the three men from Tennessee who became Presidents. Andrew Jackson and James K. Polk (I’ll leave out Andy Johnson) did much more to advance the United States than Forrest ever did. Even Johnson, for all of his faults, stayed loyal to the Union.
So as Kevin said you go right ahead and make your case against those pesky Sherman monuments.
Great points, Eric.
Oh dear, we don’t have enough monuments to white-supremacist, slave-owner, and Native-American murderer Andrew Jackson? Let’s put some more up then. Get right to it why don’t ya?
PS- Did you leave out Andy Johnson because he was a white-supremacist and slave-owner?
I’ll stick with those who defended the United States of America. Forrest fought to destroy it. Even Johnson thought people like Forrest were “traitors” and should never again be able to vote or hold public office. Forrest and Presidents are not the same. They never have been.
Btw, even in New Orleans, when the Confederates were removed, Andy Jackson remained. Clearly you fail to see this is not just about race. This is about Confederates and Confederate imagery. Racial bigotry was woven into the fabric of America from the onset. Intellectually honest people recognize that. You fail to do because you think there is a moral equivalency between Forrest and others of the 19th century. He falls far short of most.
The Confederacy was an effort to destroy the United States and preserve slavery. If you want to defend that please proceed.
Spare me your theatrics and self-righteous indignation. The fact that you casually excuse the vile white-supremacy and murderous brutality of Sherman reveals just how morally bankrupt your arguments truly are. If you are not offended by the moral failings of a ruthless murderer and racist like Sherman, you cannot possibly be offended by the behavior of Forrest. As for the so-called “treason” of Forrest, you should probably be aware that the United States owes its existence to treason. But I’m sure that too, doesn’t bother you in the least.
You clearly did not read Eric’s comment carefully enough.
Well said, London John.
We are often told that Brits have no interest in American history, nor do they have a need. Clearly not a universal characteristic, as you prove. You have a better command of the subject than 75% of Americans.
Layla, neither of the Andrews were traitors against the USA.
But Forrest. on the other hand, clearly WAS a traitor.
Erecting and maintaining statues of traitors is obviously the opposite of Patriotism.
… and took up arms against the United States ?
Sadly, Sherman is my relative, but I don’t want to take down his undeserved monuments, any more than those of my righteous relative, General Forrest. It’s all history, and should be preserved!
to be fair, there is a statue of the traitor Washington in London.
True, it’s in front of the National Gallery. The companion statue is Jame II, in Roman dress. Go figure!
I think most people assume that the guy in 18th-century dress is Gainsborough or Reynolds or someone like that.
Even George III appears to have had a high opinion of Washington.
The Founders of the USA were indeed traitors, but traitors to a King.
N.B F.. by contrast, was a traitor to US.
A huge difference, obviously.
Will you be looking for a second in the duello?
I think we need to consider not everything that a person did in their life, but what their statue commemorates. Confederate statues specifically commemorate their subjects’ fighting to preserve slavery, and as has been pointed out here, were put up as triumphant expressions of white supremacy. IMO they should therefore come down.Union statues specifically commemorate their subjects’ role in saving the nation and destroying slavery. Several Union heroes of the Civil War later became war criminals of the Indian Wars, but that’s not what their statues commemorate. If Union statues were to come down it would weaken the impact of taking down Confederate statues.
Here in Britain we’re having a round of the perennial Churchill – hero or villain? argument, which I think is somewhat analogous. I think the only possible answer is Both, but few seem happy with that. The hero side is of course leadership in WWII, which is what his statue in Parliament Square commemorates. It does not, I believe commemorate his villain side, which was mainly in relation to India (although some of his detractors cite less important reasons). Incidentally, there is also a statue of Gandhi, whom Churchill hated, in Parliament Square. That’s as it should be.