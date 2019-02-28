New to the Civil War Memory Library, 02/28

Update: The book blurbs are beginning to come in for Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth. I am honored to have Professor Brundage write in support of this project:

“When parents discover that their school children are learning about black Confederates, when history buffs read a display at a historic site that celebrates black Confederates, and when undergraduates encounter hagiographies of black Confederates online, they will now have a rigorous and trustworthy resource at their disposal to dismantle this dangerous and corrosive distortion of history.” — W. Fitzhugh Brundage, author of Civil Torture: An American Tradition, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

I should have the page proofs within the next few days.

James J. Broomall, Private Confederacies: The Emotional Worlds of Southern Men as Citizens and Soldiers (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

Joshua B. Freeman, Behemoth: A History of the Factory and the Making of the Modern World (W.W. Norton & Co., 2018).

Gary W. Gallagher, J. Matthew Gallman, and Will Gallagher, Civil War Places: Seeing the Conflict Through the Eyes of Its Leading Historians (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

Stephanie E. Jones-Roger, They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South (Yale University Press, 2018).

Steve Sainlaude, France and the American Civil War: A Diplomatic History (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

J. D. Vance, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis (Harpers, 2016).