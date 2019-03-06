Page Proofs For *Searching For Black Confederates* In Hand

Other than holding the actual book there is nothing quite like seeing your manuscript set for the final printing. UNC Press did a bang up job formatting the text and images. The page proofs for the book finally arrived this morning. The final hurdle will be reviewing the book for minor mistakes and constructing the index. After that it is off to the printer. The tentative official publication date is September 9. I will keep all you up to date with information about when the book is available for pre-order.

I included a couple of pics as a teaser. The table of contents should give you a good sense of the scope of the book. In many ways I think this book is an ideal introduction to the subject of Civil War memory, but through the lens of the perfect case study. The book will definitely be available for Fall 2019 courses. For those of you who do assign it, I will be more than happy to Skype with your students.