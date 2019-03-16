New to the Civil War Memory Library, 03/16

James J. Broomall, Private Confederacies: The Emotional Worlds of Southern Men as Citizens and Soldiers (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

Greg Grandin, The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America (Metropolitan Books, 2019).

Hampton Newsome, The Fight for the Old North State: The Civil War in North Carolina, January – May 1864 (University Press of Kansas, 2019).

Joseph P. Reidy, Illusions of Emancipation: The Pursuit of Freedom & Equality in the Twilight of Slavery (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

Elizabeth Varon, Armies of Deliverance: A New History of the Civil War (Oxford University Press, 2019).