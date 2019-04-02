New to the Civil War Memory Library, 04/02

Published: April 2, 2019 0 comments

Update: You can now pre-order Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound.

Emerson Baker, A Storm of Witchcraft: The Salem Trials and the American Experience (Oxford University Press, 2016).

Philip Gerard, The Last Battleground: The Civil War Comes to North Carolina (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

Christopher Klein, When the Irish Invaded Canada: The Incredible True Story of the Civil War Veterans Who Fought For Ireland’s Freedom (Doubleday, 2019.

David Silkenat, Raising the White Flag: How Surrender Defined the American Civil War (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

William Sturkey, Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White (Harvard University Press, 2019).

About the author: Thank you for taking the time to read this post. What next? Scroll down and join the discussion in the comments section. Looking for more Civil War content? You can follow me on Twitter. Check out my forthcoming book, Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, which is the first book-length analysis of the black Confederate myth ever published. Pre-order your copy today.

0 comments… add one

Now that you've read the post, share your thoughts.

Previous post: