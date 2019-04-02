New to the Civil War Memory Library, 04/02

Update: You can now pre-order Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound.

Emerson Baker, A Storm of Witchcraft: The Salem Trials and the American Experience (Oxford University Press, 2016).

Philip Gerard, The Last Battleground: The Civil War Comes to North Carolina (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

Christopher Klein, When the Irish Invaded Canada: The Incredible True Story of the Civil War Veterans Who Fought For Ireland’s Freedom (Doubleday, 2019.

David Silkenat, Raising the White Flag: How Surrender Defined the American Civil War (University of North Carolina Press, 2019).

William Sturkey, Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White (Harvard University Press, 2019).