Sketching Out a Confederate Monuments Book

I’ve been wanting to write a book about the history of Confederate monuments ever since the spring of 2017, when New Orleans completed the transformation of its Civil War commemorative landscape. I eventually dropped the idea having assumed that my window of opportunity had passed. Given some of the more recent debates and rallies at UNC-Chapel Hill and the continued removal of monuments, I no longer think this is the case. In fact, I now think we will be dealing with this issue for the foreseeable future.
One of the things that has held me back is the inability to envision the kind of book that I want to write. One thing I do know is that I don’t want to write an academic book about Confederate monuments and Civil War memory. That’s been done by a number of scholars. More importantly, I don’t think the general reader is interested in such a book.
Monuments are inanimate objects. Readers cannot empathize or sympathize with monuments, which limits the kind of story that I want to tell. I am now thinking that the best way to tell this story is through the eyes of a select group of people who can offer insight into the evolution of monument/memorial dedications and Civil War memory generally. In other words, the history of these monuments and related issues will unfold through the stories of these select individuals.
I am under no illusions that I can write as eloquently as Isabel Wilkerson, but think The Warmth of Other Suns as a model. Wilkerson’s book is a history of the Great Migration and its impact on American society, but it is told through the perspective of a select group of people, whose lives overlap and diverge in interesting ways.
Right now I am looking to explore the following time periods:
- postwar South/Reconstruction (dedication of monuments in cemeteries, 1865-1880)
- Jim Crow (height of Confederate monument dedications, 1890-1940)
- Civil Rights era (1950-1970)
- Charleston (2015) to the present
I have some idea as to the individuals that might be worth exploring to help frame each section, but I was also hoping that you might have some suggestions for me to consider. Any thoughts about what I have sketched out here will be much appreciated.
“Readers cannot empathize or sympathize with monuments …”—based on my experiences, I’m not sure this is true. Many folks are heavily invested in saving each and every monument that they can.
As for the broader book idea, I think what you could produce on this subject would be very valuable.
Hi Jim. Thanks for the enthusiastic response. I certainly agree with your point. People are heavily invested in these monuments, but I am not sure they are actively engaged in empathy or sympathy in reference to these objects.
Kevin,
One of the first thoughts that came to my mind would be through the eyes of one of the sculptors. Did they use their art as a supportive boost to the Confederacy or was it simply a commission? As an example, Vinnie Ream, one of the few female sculptors in the 19th century, is most famous for her statue of Lincoln in the U.S. Capitol, yet in 1877 she submitted a model of Robert E. Lee for a monument in Richmond. I don’t know how much there would be to any of this, but I have to believe that many sculptors would look at their work as a way to support a belief.
Best
Rob
My town’s monument is actually a relatively mass-produced soldier from the Spanish-American war. From what I’ve read, a number of Confederate monuments fit this description.
Make it a road trip kind of book weaving in stories along the way about the statues when they were dedicated and what people said then and now about them. Meet and talk with experts in the field if you can. Bring your students with you as your narrative foils. Be sure to talk about the artistic merits as well. For example Charles Niehaus’ statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest is an excellent statue artistically – question remains what do you do with good art versus some of the crud that is out there?
Hi Jim,
I haven’t given this much thought, but it’s a great idea. Thank you.
I think it is key to include the speeches that were used to dedicate these moments. That will show the political and social climate and perhaps even the intent of the monuments.
Michael Aubrecht
Yes. Keep in mind that I am currently working on a Confederate Monuments Reader with a historian at the University of Alabama that includes dedication speeches that span the entire history of monuments.