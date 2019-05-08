Pre-order *Searching for Black Confederates* at a 40% Discount

You can now pre-order Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth direct from the University of North Carolina Press at a 40% discount. Use the discount code 01DAH40 on the purchase page. With the discount you pay $18 + shipping, which is a great deal, especially for those of you who are planning to purchase more than one.

Make sure to take advantage of this great offer today since I don’t know how long it will last. The next best price that I have seen is over at Amazon.

Last week I received this wonderful blurb from David Blight, which will appear on the back cover.

The pose one sees in photographs of Confederate soldiers with their seemingly loyal ‘camp slaves’ is in microcosm what the issue of ‘Black Confederates’ became in our own time–a ‘pose’ by neo-Confederates seeking legitimacy for their fool’s cause. Kevin Levin has provided this mythic problem what it dearly needs–a carefully researched and beautifully written history, first of wartime itself, then of the Lost Cause memorial period, and then of the Civil War sesquicentennial in which the question of blacks in gray would not die. Levin’s book needs to be widely read as a rich history drawing the life out of a lethal narrative of wish fulfillment.—David W. Blight, author of the Pulitzer-prize winning Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom

The book tour is beginning to come together. My calendar is very flexible so please contact me if you would like to talk about scheduling a public presentation, classroom visit and/or teacher workshop.