North & South Magazine Returns

Published: June 8, 2019 0 comments

I recently learned that Keith Poulter has resurrected North & South. The magazine was in production from 1997 through 2013 and for a long time offered high quality articles from some of the top historians in the field. Unfortunately, the quality of the publication suffered greatly following the departure of Terry Johnston, who went on to start The Civil War Monitor magazine, which in my mind is the best Civil War magazine available.

It is unclear as to why Poulter has chosen to try to restart North & South, but potential subscribers and authors should be weary. First, there is no indication that Poulter has addressed the many problems that led to the magazine’s demise. I wrote about the publication’s problems back in 2013. In addition to the quality of the articles, I know of a number of authors who were never paid for their work. Historian Eric Wittenberg explained the magazine’s failure as a result of Poulter’s “incompetence and unwillingness to listen to anyone else.”

All of this is to say that I will not be investing my money in North & South.

About the author: Thank you for taking the time to read this post. What next? Scroll down and join the discussion in the comments section. Looking for more Civil War content? You can follow me on Twitter. Check out my forthcoming book, Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, which is the first book-length analysis of the black Confederate myth ever published. Pre-order your copy today.

0 comments… add one

Now that you've read the post, share your thoughts.

Previous post: