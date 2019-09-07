Why I Resigned from the Editorial Board at *Civil War History*

By now many of you have received or will soon receive the latest issue of the journal Civil War History which includes a lead article by Earl Hess titled, “The Internet and Civil War Studies.” The article suffers from a number of fundamental methodological problems that will be apparent to anyone who reads it. The article has already led to a pretty heated discussion on twitter, in part, because I announced my resignation from the editorial board.

I want there to be no question as to why I stepped down. It has very little to do with the article’s methodological problems, though I think some reflection is in order over how it made it through peer review. My concern is with a quote that appears on p. 228 in the section on social media. The author relied on responses from two surveys that asked historians about their experience with social media. One of those responses was included, which you can see below in the attached image.

Let me be clear that I have no problem with fellow historians expressing disagreement with my scholarship. This is one of the reasons we have academic journals. That said, I fail to see how including a quote that refers to me anonymously as nothing more than a ‘self-promoter’ advances anything meaningful in the pages of this journal. Readers learn nothing about what my blog is about or how I have used it over the years to advance my goals as an educator and historian.