New to the Civil War Memory Library, 09/21

Published: September 21, 2019 0 comments

Update: A number of you have asked about the availability of signed/personalized copies of Searching for Black Confederates. If you are interested send me a message through this blog’s contact form and I will share the details.

Charles W. Eagles, Civil Rights Culture Wars: The Fight over a Mississippi Textbook (University of North Carolina Press, 2017).

Niels Eichhorn, Liberty and Slavery: European Separatists, Southern Secession, and the American Civil War (Louisiana State University Press, 2019).

Eric Foner, The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution (Norton, 2019).

Konrad H. Jarausch, Broken Lives: How Ordinary Germans Experienced the 20th Century (Princeton University Press, 2018).

W. Caleb McDaniel, Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America (Oxford University Press, 2019).

Robert E. May, Yuletide in Dixie: Slavery, Christmas, and Southern Memory (University Press of Virginia, 2019).

Sarah Milov, The Cigarette: A Political History (Harvard University Press, 2019).

Susan Neiman, Learning From the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil (Farrar, Straus, & Giroux, 2019).

About the author: Thank you for taking the time to read this post. What next? Scroll down and join the discussion in the comments section. Looking for more Civil War content? You can follow me on Twitter. Check out my forthcoming book, Searching For Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, which is the first book-length analysis of the black Confederate myth ever published. Pre-order your copy today.

0 comments… add one

Now that you've read the post, share your thoughts.

Previous post: