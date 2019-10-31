*Searching for Black Confederates* Goes Into Second Printing

Published: October 31, 2019 10 comments

This morning I am getting ready to head to the airport for a flight home to Boston after three wonderful days in North Carolina that included talks and interviews in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Pembroke. These extended trips are exhausting, but it has given me the opportunity to meet and talk with some wonderful people.

It’s also the perfect place to share that the University of North Carolina Press has ordered a second printing of Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth. To say that I am pleased would be a major understatement. I was aware in the months leading up to the official release date that there was a buzz surrounding the book, but I had no idea of just how much interest there was out there. And I certainly didn’t think that we would see a second printing so soon.

The last two months have been overwhelming and it is in large part due to you. Even those of you who have expressed your frustration and vehement disagreement with a book that has likely not been read have, in your own way, highlighted your level of interest.

Thanks to everyone at UNC Press and again to all of you for your support. I could not have done it without you.

  • Milo Pyne Oct 31, 2019 @ 5:51

    Let us know what you think of “Band of Angels” 🙂

    • Kevin Levin Oct 31, 2019 @ 5:56

      Will do. Nice meeting you last night.

  • Robert Colton Oct 31, 2019 @ 6:23

    Congratulations. Well deserved. Enjoyed your talk at the National Archives last month.

    • Kevin Levin Oct 31, 2019 @ 6:29

      Thanks for the kind words and thanks for coming out last month. It was nice meeting you.

  • Jonathan Dresner Oct 31, 2019 @ 6:25

    Excellent.
    Any chance of a paperback version?

    • Kevin Levin Oct 31, 2019 @ 6:29

      Thanks, Jonathan. It will eventually be issued in paperback, but I don’t have a sense of when that will happen.

  • Margaret D. Blough Oct 31, 2019 @ 12:58

    Congratulations!!!!!!

    • Kevin Levin Oct 31, 2019 @ 13:30

      Thanks, Margaret.

  • paineite Nov 1, 2019 @ 9:42

    Congratulations. Well deserved. How many in a print run from Chapel Hill? 5000?

    • Kevin Levin Nov 1, 2019 @ 10:02

      Thanks. I believe so.

