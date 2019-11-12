Robert Gould Shaw Was a Peeping Tom

Over the past few weeks I’ve been working away at constructing Robert Gould Shaw’s early life. I don’t know how much time I will spend on it in the biography, but I am looking for anything that might help me better understand his later development during the war.
Luckily, his letters have been digitized by Harvard University and are easily accessible. I have to say that it is a pleasure working with Shaw’s letters, which are beautifully written. It’s a nice break from some of the letter and diary collections that I’ve had to work with in the past.
Today I came across a very interesting passage in a letter that Shaw wrote to his mother while he was studying in Hanover, Germany in 1855. Rather that have me describe it why don’t you read it for yourself.
The words covered up at the end are likely, “observe them quite” and the letter trails off with, “at my leisure without their seeing me. Two new opera songstresses live there too.” Again, this was written to his mother.
I don’t know what to make of this right now. I don’t know of any other examples like this from young men from Shaw’s social class.
One thing that emerges in Shaw’s overseas letters is his conviction that he had been abandoned by his parents. He clearly did not want to remain on his own away from his family. On more than one occasion he pleaded with his mother for permission to return home. Perhaps this was his way of convincing her that the development of his moral character would be undermined the longer he remained in Europe. I really don’t know.
Feel free to share any thoughts you might have about how to interpret this unusual passage.
Oh my!
Kevin, As I mentioned on Twitter, this type of revelation prompts questions not only of how to interpret the passage, but also whether or not it is significant to your theses concerning Shaw. I have come across such passages in all three of my book-length biography projects. In the first one, a private confession late in life that my subject was a closet atheist was included in the text because it bears directly on his world view and religion is so important to politics. In retrospect, however, i should have spent a little more time analyzing this.
In my second book, a famous peer and rival made repeated salacious remarks about my subject’s sexual orientation (in 1852 no less). The evidence I had on him pointed strongly in the opposite direction; yet, I had no proof that his sexual orientation had any bearing on his outlook or actions, so I consigned it to an end note. A previous scholar had made claims about my subject based on this one source, so I felt I needed to rebut and add context in the notes.
In the third book (currently writing), my subject wrote an unusual letter to his physician. After showing it to two M.D.s, they both concluded that my subject had contracted venereal disease. I left that out of the short journal article as irrelevant and will likely leave it out of the book as well, as I have no other mention of it and it did not affect his ability to father 18 children! This same subject did secretly marry a 14-year-old girl against the wishes of both sets of parents. That also was not in the journal article but definitely will be in the book , not because it was so unusual at the time, but because it speaks to facets of the subject’s character and his emotional nature, both critical to my thesis in that book.
My advice would be to not spend much time on it in a university press book about a second-tier historical character, as it may come across as extraneous or discursive.If you subsequently discover that Shaw was a sex offender or a serial philanderer, then perhaps it is worth including, but that is not likely.
I am trying to learn that not every small detail of a biography subject’s life is as interesting to readers as it is to me, unless we are talking about a president where every small detail seems relevant.
I appreciate the comment, but I do think this passage is very relevant to understanding Shaw within a social and gender context. More specifically, it may have been a way for Shaw to signal to his mother that he was remaining chaste while overseas.